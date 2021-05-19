Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $38,572.78

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 32% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.92 billion and $439.01 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $38,572.78 or 0.99847582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00142356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001391 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 179,465 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

