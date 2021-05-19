Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $38,421.92 or 1.00254538 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.88 billion and $1.07 billion worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00037149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00121091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001019 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000732 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 179,065 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.