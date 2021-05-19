Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 41.7% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $362.45 or 0.00953261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00067450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00314418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00180313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.78 or 0.00896265 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,834,469 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

