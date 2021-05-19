Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Reaches $260.21 on Top Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 49.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $260.21 or 0.00663756 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $499,866.02 and $17,126.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00071273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00333058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00179538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.91 or 0.01094075 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00034777 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.