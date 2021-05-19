Wrapped NXM Trading Down 36.8% Over Last 7 Days (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $132.76 million and $73.41 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $79.17 or 0.00199424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00076071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.90 or 0.01191222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,906.02 or 0.09839167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00055259 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

