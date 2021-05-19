Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Sells $414,450.00 in Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marcel Verbaas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 523,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,973. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

