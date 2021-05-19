XMON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $349,013.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 62.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. XMON has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $349,013.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 57.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $680.94 or 0.01913008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00064234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00304744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00178194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00030195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

