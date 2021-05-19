XTRABYTES (XBY) Trading Down 54.8% Over Last 7 Days

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 54.8% lower against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.80 million and $850.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00320774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00179731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00027843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.