Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases 25,379 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $361,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

