Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Yandex by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76. Yandex has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 190.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

