Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.46.

YGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark restated a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.14 on Wednesday. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

