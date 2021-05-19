yAxis (YAXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.51 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for $10.21 or 0.00027907 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, yAxis has traded down 59% against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a total market cap of $9.51 million and $845,641.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00310430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00178176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00881664 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

