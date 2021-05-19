Ycash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $76,278.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $76,278.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00400578 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00162950 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013086 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00198352 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003981 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,150,438 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.