Yellow Road Price Tops $2.78 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00007347 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $269,299.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00317948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00178745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00877069 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00030738 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

