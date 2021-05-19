YENTEN (YTN) One Day Volume Tops $415.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $134,610.95 and $415.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,987.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.42 or 0.07140722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $851.23 or 0.02128735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.41 or 0.00551193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00177815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.53 or 0.00621524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.86 or 0.00504804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.99 or 0.00437607 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.