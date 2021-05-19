YF Link (YFL) Market Capitalization Hits $8.49 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. YF Link has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $566,284.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $164.88 or 0.00434428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.01141746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,642.46 or 0.09597393 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

