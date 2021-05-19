YFFII Finance (YFFII) Price Hits $2.20 on Top Exchanges

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded down 33.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One YFFII Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00006000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YFFII Finance has traded down 72.1% against the US dollar. YFFII Finance has a market cap of $80,758.61 and $133,347.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00066417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.09 or 0.01043522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00053329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00094833 BTC.

YFFII Finance Coin Profile

YFFII is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins. YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFFII Finance’s official website is yffii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

YFFII Finance Coin Trading

