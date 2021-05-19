YGGDRASH (YEED) Trading 57.7% Lower This Week

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 31% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $131,285.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 57.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00076071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.90 or 0.01191222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,906.02 or 0.09839167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00055259 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YEED is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

