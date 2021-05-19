yieldwatch (WATCH) 1-Day Volume Tops $11,825.00

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 51.2% against the US dollar. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $11,825.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00310430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00178176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00881664 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

