yOUcash Hits Market Capitalization of $149.47 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $149.47 million and $29,580.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.01141746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,642.46 or 0.09597393 BTC.

About yOUcash

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,546,384,832 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

