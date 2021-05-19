YOUengine Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,682.00 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One YOUengine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01171962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.86 or 0.09778686 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.