Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $891.50

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 891.50 ($11.65) and traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.97). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 849 ($11.09), with a volume of 13,258 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £496.46 million and a P/E ratio of -24.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 891.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 830.02.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

