Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

