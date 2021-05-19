Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,022 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Yum China worth $26,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Yum China by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,738,000 after buying an additional 546,992 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Yum China by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after buying an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,868,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,700,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,260,000 after buying an additional 466,897 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,396. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

