Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 208.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

NYSE CADE opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.