Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report sales of $70.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.40 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $74.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $307.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.84 million to $312.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $323.78 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

BBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

BBCP stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 122,922 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,960 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth $9,134,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

