Zacks: Analysts Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Brokerages expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to announce sales of $1.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 million. electroCore reported sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.32 million, with estimates ranging from $10.14 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

electroCore stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in electroCore by 189.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.