Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Post -$0.75 EPS

Posted by on May 19th, 2021


Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.87). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.60. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

