Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.24. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $10,461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 765,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 383,670 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. 9,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

