Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.90. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Navient by 1,747.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.