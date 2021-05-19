Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.21 Million

Brokerages predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce sales of $18.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $28.46 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $15.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $74.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $111.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $210.59 million, with estimates ranging from $132.72 million to $330.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19).

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBPH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.