Zacks: Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Alithya Group posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alithya Group.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

