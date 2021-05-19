Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Boston Private Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

BPFH stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,686 shares of company stock valued at $387,759. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,220,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,127,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1,308.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,686,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,379 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at about $21,925,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at about $13,990,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

