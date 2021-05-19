Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $923.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 241%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $17.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $32.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $122.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of -134.33 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $13,388,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,253,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 84.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 287,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,432,000 after buying an additional 131,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,168,000 after buying an additional 387,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,759,000.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

