Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.93 Million

Analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to announce $40.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.30 million and the highest is $41.90 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $71.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $251.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $262.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $285.50 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $295.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

TH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

