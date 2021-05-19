Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report $122.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.30 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $77.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $631.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $617.49 million to $638.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $668.69 million, with estimates ranging from $651.96 million to $686.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.37 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

TLYS stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.51 million, a PE ratio of -97.31 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $187,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

