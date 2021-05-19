Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.84. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.67. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $137.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

