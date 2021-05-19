Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBB opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $783.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

