Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cincinnati Bell.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter.
NYSE:CBB opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $783.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $15.46.
About Cincinnati Bell
Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Bell (CBB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.