Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post $48.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $201.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.15 million to $203.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $264.07 million, with estimates ranging from $255.08 million to $271.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

FROG stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

In other news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in JFrog by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

