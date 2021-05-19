Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $681.53 Million

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report sales of $681.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $630.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $923,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 345,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,812 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 71,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

