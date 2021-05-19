Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report $8.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $9.30 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $36.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.38 million to $37.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $66.88 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $78.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBBP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $153.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

