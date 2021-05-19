Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.17). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 779,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 532,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $3,279,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 243.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 1.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

AMRS opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

