Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.08 Million

Analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report $91.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the lowest is $88.60 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $83.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $438.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.90 million to $442.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $478.75 million, with estimates ranging from $470.20 million to $489.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASA shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,666,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 in the last 90 days. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

