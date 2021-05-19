Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce $66.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.75 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $59.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $277.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.99 million to $283.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.88 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $304.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $228,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

