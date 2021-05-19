Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Dropbox stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,027 shares of company stock worth $1,327,190. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

