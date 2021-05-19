Zacks: Brokerages Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 177.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in FMC by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 591,052 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

