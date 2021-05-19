Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.58. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,572.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,945 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $86,871,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after buying an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Iron Mountain by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,260 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,327. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

