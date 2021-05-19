Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to announce sales of $330.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.00 million and the lowest is $329.60 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $314.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

In related news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $166.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.