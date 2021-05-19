Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. STAG Industrial reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 678,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,883. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

