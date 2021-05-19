Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.85.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total value of $10,043,837.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,689,209.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock worth $24,294,392 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $157.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $193.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.22.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.